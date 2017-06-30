Sean Bean: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Gets Married For 5th Time, To Longtime GF Ashley Moore

Congrats to Sean Bean and Ashley Moore! The ‘Game of Thrones’ star wed his girlfriend of five years in a romantic ceremony in Dorset, England. Sean’s been married four times before, but believes Ashley’s his OTP.

Fifth time’s the charm! Sean Bean, 58, and his longtime love Ashley Moore, 32, are now happily married after getting hitched at a beautiful farm in Dorset. The couple were joined by “forty or fifty” close loved ones to celebrate their marriage on June 30. In photos of the wedding, Sean looks deliriously in love with his new bride, and she’s ecstatic. Ashley is the loveliest bride, wearing a long-sleeved, white lace gown with a bejeweled belt and hair comb.

“It was predominantly close family and friends; Anna Friel was there, who’s obviously starring with Sean in Broken at the moment,” Sean’s spokesperson told Daily Mail. “Anna’s daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid and sung them a song, which was ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis, and she played that on the guitar as Ashley walked down the aisle. There probably weren’t more than forty people there. He’s super happy, I’ve never seen him in love and committed and happy with Ashley. They’re very sweet together.”

Sean’s who’s been married four times — his first wedding in 1981 to hairdresser Debra James when he was just 21 — said he “wasn’t planning on getting married again, but then I wasn’t planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley.” Aww! His last marriage, to actress Georgina Sutcliffe, ended seven years ago. Sean is known for playing Ned Stark on Game of Thrones, and Boromir in The Lord of the Rings franchise, among other classics. He’s also known for always somehow dying in his movies!

Sean and Ashley met five years ago in New York City. The wedding came quickly after he proposed to his love, due to his busy schedule. “Sean is due back at work on Monday so the honeymoon will have to be postponed,” his spokesperson said.

