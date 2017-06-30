Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reunite — But His Sisters Are Worried He’s ‘Getting Played’ Again

Rob Kardashian has been trying to get his tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna back on track, but his sisters are super concerned, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Rob Kardashian has been trying his hardest to reunite with Blac Chyna, but his famous sisters reportedly have serious concerns. “His sisters are all worried about him, they think he’s getting played but what can they do?” a Kardashian family insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “He’s a grown man.” The 30 year-old reportedly hasn’t been able to get over his former fiancée and has been hoping to be a happy family again for their baby daughter Dream Kardashian.

Rob’s sisters reportedly have been trying to give him confidence when it comes to being a father for his eight-month old daughter. “They totally get that he doesn’t want to put Dream through a custody battle,” the source explained. “They’ve been trying to tell him that he’s got more ground to stand on than he thinks, that he will get at least 50/50 custody. But Rob is terrified that Blac will find a way to keep him from seeing Dream. Whenever they fight she threatens to do that to him and he worries that she’d find a way to do it.”

Blac, 29, reportedly has got Rob running around like crazy trying to please her. He’s been doing everything he can to fight for their relationship. Rob reportedly dropped some serious change on expensive presents for Blac! “Rob is still completely caught in Blac’s web, he wants things to work out between them so badly,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Dream is the biggest piece of the puzzle, he can’t stand the idea of a horrible custody battle and hardly ever seeing his baby girl.”

