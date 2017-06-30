Kirk Frost Back ‘In The Dog House’ With Rasheeda After Alleged Baby Mama Drops Diss Track

Uh oh! Once again, Jasmine Washington is a thorn in Kirk Frost and Rasheeda’s marriage. Rasheeda is NOT happy with her hubby after his alleged baby mama blasted her in a new diss track.



Can Jasmine Washington, 27, just leave Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, and Kirk Frost, 48, alone already?! Rasheeda is NOT happy after Jasmine dropped her new diss track on June 28. Once again, it’s causing issues in her marriage to Kirk. Luckily, Kirk is completely on Rasheeda’s team. “Kirk thinks Jasmine’s new song is weak, his four year old could write better lyrics,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Kirk and Rasheeda, here.

“But if she was trying to cause more drama between him and Rasheeda it worked,” the insider continued. “He’s taking a lot of heat over it from Rasheeda, it’s just one more thing for him to be in the dog house over.” The other thing being, of course, that Jasmine says Kirk is the father of her baby! However, he’s trying to work past that and prove his loyalty to Rasheeda.

“Kirk knows it’s an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine but he’s sure he’s eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda,” said the source. “They’re a team, they’re best friends he doesn’t see them ever really ending. She’s always forgiven him in the past and Kirk definitely sees that happening again. In his mind he and Rasheeda aren’t done. This is just a pause and a temporary bump that will make them stronger in the end.” We sure hope these Love & Hip Hop stars make it out stronger than ever!

