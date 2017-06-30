Michael Vick & Wife Expecting Baby #4 — See Gorgeous 1st Bump Pic

Another little one is on the way for Michael Vick! The former NFL player’s wife Kijafa Frink is pregnant, and their announcement pic is beyond precious. See Michael cradling her growing bump here & prepare to feel all the feels!

Michael Vick, 37, is adding to his family! The former football pro and his wife of five years, Kijafa Frink, are officially expecting their third child together — fourth total for Michael. The couple announced the exciting news via Instagram on June 29 with a gorgeous black-and-white maternity shot of Kijafa and Michael gently caressing her baby bump. “Made with love ❤️ God bless my baby,” Kijafa captioned the image. SO sweet!

Fans seem just as pumped about another Vick baby as the expectant parents are, as they overflowed Kijafa’s Insta page with messages of love and support. “Yesssssssssss yessssss and ANOTHER 1…” one social media user commented. Another gushed, “Awwwwwwhhh Congrats😘.” Michael is already the proud father of son Mitez Vick, whom he had from a previous relationship, and daughters Jada and London Vick, whom he shares with Kijafa. We can only imagine how excited Michael and his ladylove must be about welcoming yet another bundle of joy!

While Michael played for the NFL for 13 seasons — most notably as a quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s also widely known for his dog fighting scandal. The athlete’s dog fighting ring was discovered in 2007, and Michael was later convicted of dog fighting and served 21 months in prison as a result. The athlete ended up retiring in 2017 two days ahead of the Atlanta Falcons’ appearance in Super Bowl 51.

At the time of his retirement, Michael had 1,807 completed passes for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions. He also was a duel threat, rushing for 6,109 yards on 873 caries, with 36 running touchdowns. Pretty impressive, right? Congrats again on your new baby, Michael and Kijafa!

