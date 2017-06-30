Michael Jackson’s Father Joe Hospitalized After Horrific Car Crash — Is He OK?

This is heartbreaking! 88-year old Joe Jackson, the father of legendary Michael Jackson, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on June 30 after experiencing a horrific car crash in Las Vegas. Is he OK?!

This is so sad! It breaks our hearts to report that Joe Jackson, 88, was hospitalized on June 30 after his car was T-boned on the Las Vegas strip, according to TMZ. The publication claims the father of late Michael Jackson, who was being chauffeured by his assistant, was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Jaguar when it collided with a red SUV. No word yet on if this was a drunk driving incident or just an unfortunate accident. At the time of the crash, Joe was reportedly experiencing major chest pains — which could have trigged a heart attack! An ambulance immediately arrived at the scene and he was rushed to the closest hospital.

After spending a few hours with paramedics, Joe was reportedly released from the hospital at 4:30ET. He said he was doing fine and “got out without a scratch” according to TMZ, adding, “All is well. Thank God.” Sadly his assistant wasn’t as lucky, as he reportedly broke his thumb. Still, the pair planned to go about their day as usual and mentioned lovely lunch plans at Joe’s home. Awww that’s sweet!

As relieved as we are that Joe seems to be doing fine after the crash, we simply cannot ignore his previous health issues. In May 2016, he was hospitalized with a “high fever” after what was supposed to be a routine check-up. Doctors couldn’t “pinpoint what exactly was wrong” at the time as Joe laid in bed surrounded by family. His son, Jermaine, eventually told TMZ that his father was doing better! Joe also suffered a “mild stroke” in 2012.

