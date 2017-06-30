Justin Bieber Fans Saved From Men With Machetes After They’re Arrested Outside Venue

This is SO scary. Two men were reportedly arrested outside of the venue where Justin Bieber was set to perform that same day, and they were allegedly carrying large machete knives.

Justin Bieber, 23, is currently breathing a sigh of relief after news broke that two men were arrested by the Cardiff Bay Police in Wales on Friday, June 30. At least one of the two men was allegedly wielding a machete knife on the street, reports Wales Online. The report claims that police arrived on the scene “within seconds” of being called, which is when they were able to apprehend the two suspects. A motive has not yet been uncovered, though so far the incident does not seem related to Justin or his concert in any way, shape or form. Police are referring to the incident as a “dispute involving motorists” that occurred at approximately 3:05pm outside the venue.

We would like to confirm there has been no incident at the @principalitysta Justin Bieber concert. Visitors to Cardiff please be reassured.. — South Wales Police (@swpolice) June 30, 2017

The Cardiff Bay Police have not released the identities of the suspects, but they did share some minor information about them. The two men are aged 19 and 27, and were arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon. The arrest went down on Penarth Road, which is approximately 2 miles from the venue where Justin was set to perform just hours later. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for Justin to confirm that not only are he and his fans okay, but whether or not the show will go on as planned. As HollywoodLifers know, after the attack in Manchester at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, there is no such thing as being too safe or cautious.

