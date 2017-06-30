Lionel Messi Marries Longtime Sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo In A Romantic Ceremony

Now, that’s what you call marriage ‘goals.’ Soccer icon Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Rocuzzo, on June 30, tying the knot with the mother of his children in an incredibly glamorous event!

Introducing: Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Messi. Or, Mrs. and Mrs. Antonella Roccuzzo. These two lovebirds tied the knot at the City Centre Complex in their native town of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. After an eight-year romance, Lionel, 30, and Antonella, 29, became man and wife in front of 250-plus guests. Leo and Antonella’s two boys, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 1, were absolutely adorable, but it was Antonella who captured everyone’s hearts. Lionel’s love was absolutely stunning in her dress, designed by Spain’s Rosa Clara. Guests including soccer greats Neymar, 25, Dani Alves, 34, and Samuel Eto’o, 36, walked a red carpet to enter the black-tie event, just like it was the Oscars!

The reception will take place at the lavish Pullman Hotel, a 188-room, five-star resort that also has an on-site casino. Rombai and Marama, two bands from Uruguay, will perform for all those invitees. Karina Jessica Tejada, 31, the singer dubbed “La Princesita de la Musica Tropical,” according to ESPN FC, is also there to serenade the happy couple. Karina happens to be the partner of Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 29, so it seems that Lionel’s national teammate pulled some strings to help make Leo’s day extra-special.

Along with Sergio, Lionel invited Ezequiel Lavezzi and Angel Di Maria. Every one of Lionel’s Barcelona teammates received an invite, though some couldn’t make the extravagant affair. Andres Iniesta, 33, had to bow out due to the birth of his third child. Thankfully, the other two thirds of “the Trident,” Barcelona’s offensive threesome – Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, 30 – were there to congratulate Lionel on his big day. Gerard Pique, 30, and his wife, Shakira, 40, also attended and the singer will reportedly perform at the couple’s reception.

While Lionel has lived in Spain ever since he joined Barcelona to launch his soccer career, his heart has belonged in Argentina. “”It’s no surprise that he is coming back here to get married,” Diego Vallejos, 27, said ahead of the wedding, per Daily Mail. “He is an ordinary person who just wants to be near his family and friends. He is a humble person. Money has not changed his personality.” As for Antonella, Diego said that she and Lionel “are the love of each other’s lives.”

Not sure if it's just a wedding or the Oscars Red Carpet #Messi pic.twitter.com/K5H3JUUfvv — Valverde FC (@TheRielest) June 30, 2017

Congratulations to the happy couple! HollywoodLifers, leave your own happy messages to the Messis below!