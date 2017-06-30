Kendall & Kylie Jenner: Are They Donating Money To Charity From T-Shirt Sale Scandal?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are more than sorry over controversial t-shirt scandal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if they’ll to donate the profits to charity.

The Jenner sisters are still mortified over all the flack they took for putting their faces and initials over the likes of late rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls on vintage t-shirts, and doing so without getting permission from their families. While they issued an apology and pulled the $125 shirts from their Kendall + Kylie clothing line, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19 think they might have to go a step further by opening up their wallets. “They are definitely feeling bad over the fallout of their t–shirt line and are not happy that they are getting threatened with lawsuits and taking a lot of heat for it. They are considering donating all the proceeds of the shirts that were sold to the charities of the families to make their apology actually mean something more,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXLCLUSIVELY.

Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace on June 29 went on the attack against the sisters, showing off an Instragram photo of the shirt with Kendall’s face in bright pink plastered over a photo of her son. “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she captioned it, adding, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

Once word spread, the Twittersphere lit up with accusations that this was another case of race appropriation by Kendall and Kylie and they were being tone-deaf using the legends’ images to make money. The ladies were quick to apologize after so much hate came their way. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way,” they each wrote on their social media pages.

“The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry,” they added. Words weren’t enough for Voletta and the rest of Biggie’s family, who told PEOPLE magazine that, “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.” Sounds like those donations better come before a lawsuit does!

