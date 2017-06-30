3 Ways To Wear Denim Shorts This Summer: Kendall Jenner’s Styling Tips

Just in time for summer, Kendall Jenner shared 3 different ways to wear her #1 summer wardrobe staple — denim shorts. You have to read her styling tips!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is known for always rocking a pair of jeans or denim shorts and she finally shared 3 different ways to style her #1 summer wardrobe staple and her styling tips are amazing. She said on her app, KENDALL, “I practically live in denim cutoffs all summer. You can totally keep them simple with sneakers and a tee, but I like to play around with mine. Keep scrolling for three outfit ideas to pair with your shorts.” If you want to try out Kendall’s 3 looks this summer, here are the 3 ways she suggests styling denim shorts & she’s worn these exact looks in the past:

1. Striped Shirt + White Shorts + Statement Shades + White Shoes — Kendall looked amazing in this outfit when she rocked a red & white striped button-down shirt tucked into white shorts.

2. Dad Hat + Off-the-Shoulder Top + High-Waisted Shorts + Sneaks — This is the outfit Kendall wore to Coachella & we were obsessed with it.

3. Cool Graphic Tee + Colorful Sunnies + Distressed Shorts + Ankle Booties — This is Kendall’s go-to look and she’s always spotted out & about in just a classic graphic tee with shorts.

There’s so many other ways to style denim shorts and Kendall proved you can also dress them up. She opted to wear denim shorts, a poufy blouse with a long train and heels on the red carpet at Cannes and it was everything. If you want to take your look from beach-to-bar, then just add a pair of wedges or heels, a cute purse, a kimon, and you are ready to go!

What do you guys think of Kendall’s styling tips? Will you try them out this summer?