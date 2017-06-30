Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Looked ‘Madly In Love’ As He Buys Her ‘Special’ Diamond Earrings

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky appeared to be more in love than ever when the rapper was seen purchasing amazing diamond earrings for the model. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, have been seen in public together many times but their most recent outing takes the romantic cake! During an LA shopping date on June 29 the rapper bought his lovely lady some gorgeous diamond earrings at a jewelry store and the hot couple looked incredibly devoted to each other, an onlooking source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kendall and A$AP Rocky looked madly in love when they came in,” the source revealed. “A$AP spent tens of thousands on the huge, beautiful diamond stud earrings as a gift to Kendall.” The loving couple didn’t rush and took their time while searching for the right match. “They were very selective, as A$AP wanted to make sure the gift was extra special,” the source continued. “He wanted gifts that would symbolize something they can share together forever.” See some of the best pics of Kendall’s love life here!

The close duo were first rumored to be more than friends around Jan. 2017 when they were seen going on various dates but they have definitely seemed to get closer in the past couple of months. Although they are two very public figures on their own, it seems they would like to keep their relationship together as private as possible and who can blame them when a lot of couples end up being under heavy stress due to the whirlwind that is the life of a celebrity?

When they aren’t enjoying each other’s company, Kendall and A$AP have been busy with their individual careers. Kendall’s been skyrocketing in her modeling gigs and A$AP has been hard at work with his music. The talented musician just filmed a music video with Playboi Carti for the track “Magnolia” in New York.

