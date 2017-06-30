Fourth Of July Playlist: 14 Total Jams To Take Your Party To The Next Level

The Fourth of July is this Tuesday, and chances are, you’ll find yourself at a barbecue, pool party or other shindig. Here’s the ultimate playlist that will have you feeling patriotic AF!

Here are the HollywoodLife.com staff picks for the best songs to get pumped to this Fourth of July! Miley Cyrus, Lana del Rey and Lady Antebellum were all easy decisions, but there are some curveballs in here, too. Below, we defend a few of our favorite tracks that made the cut.

“Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

“Not to be cliche, but it really makes a gal feel patriotic.” — Emy LaCroix

“This is my pick, too. The fourth is a literal party for the USA!” — Dina Sartore-Bodo

“Yeah, this song will be playing everywhere.” — Russ Weakland

“Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift

“Because Taylor Swift is the queen of the Fourth Of July. Duh.” — Chris Rogers

“I just want an invite to her party.” — Gab Ginsberg

“Same.” — Chris Rogers

“Fourth Of July” by X

“Not a lot of rock songs are about the holiday, but Los Angeles punk legends X managed to pull it off.” — Jason Brow

“WTF is this, Jason?” — Gab Ginsberg

“It’s later-era X. By the late 80s, John Doe had already started his descent into country-twang.”

“Whatever, fine.” — Gab Ginsberg

“America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles

“Keep the age cracks to yourself, this is a classic.” — Tim Plant

“…No comment.” — The rest of the HollywoodLife.com staff

“Star Spangled Banner — Live at Woodstock” by Jimi Hendrix

“The Jimi Hendrix version of the national anthem is the best. Don’t @ me.” — Sam Wilson

“YOU WEREN’T EVEN BORN THEN!” — Gab Ginsberg

“Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band

“It reminds me of college, and everyone coming together to BBQ and tailgate!” — Mackenzie Samet

LISTEN:

