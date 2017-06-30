Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Toned Bikini Bod & Major Cleavage — Tempting Stevie?

Muy caliente! Joseline Hernandez is slaying the game while vacationing in Miami, flaunting her rock-hard bod and massive cleavage in a string bikini on June 30. The ‘L&HH’ star is reportedly at odds with Stevie J, so is she trying to grab his attention!?

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is a force to be reckoned with. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is enjoying her down-time to the fullest, recently jetting off to Miami for an exotic getaway. Taking to Instagram on June 30, she treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes look at her vacation and drool-worthy bikini body. The Puerto Rican Princess hasn’t been wasting any time working on her desired bod, six months after welcoming her precious daughter Bonnie Bella into the world. She flaunted her chiseled abs, cleavage and booty gains in a two-piece, so how could Stevie J, 45, not take notice?

Tension has been flying between Joseline and her off-again beau, especially after she called his daughter a “nappy headed h*e.” Savannah Jordan responded with a bold diss by posting a photo of the Puerto Rican Princess, trying to prove that she is the one with the “nappy hair.” The reality star wasn’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers during the June 26 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, igniting a feud with Stevie’s daughter during her confessional on the hit VH1 show. “She’s mad cause I run her daddy,” Joseline claimed.

Joseline has mentioned on multiple occasions that she wants to move to Miami, so fans can’t help but wonder if she’s trying to make that dream a reality! The Puerto Rican Princess also asked Stevie to relocate to the hot spot with her, but his daughters weren’t too keen about the possibility of them getting more serious. It looks like she’ll have to keep mending bridges, since Mimi Faust, 47, also wasn’t too pleased about them playing house together.

As we previously reported, “Obviously, Mimi is cool with Stevie J and wants their daughter Eva to connect with Bonnie and be a big sister to her,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But under no circumstances does she want Joseline around Eva.”

