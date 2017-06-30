Major congrats are in order for Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano! The ‘Entourage’ hunk married his long-time girlfriend in a gorgeous Ohio ceremony, complete with a custom gown and a star-studded guest list.

Nothing like a summer wedding! As of June 30, Entourage star Jerry Ferrara, 37, is officially a married man — sorry ladies. The actor wed brunette bombshell Breanne Racano, 29, in Canton, Ohio on 4th Of July weekend, and their ceremony was something straight out of a fairytale. Also, fans owe Kevin Dillon, who plays Johnny “Drama” Chase on the hit series, a major thank you for breaking the news on Instagram (see his post below). The Entourage star posted an adorable picture of the happy couple right after they exchanged vows — under PERFECT sky blue weather, mind you!

The bride wore a stunning floor-length, sleeveless gown with a veil that clipped into the back of her hair bun. Her wedding dress was designed by Project Runway competitor Austin Scarlett. She accessorized with dangly pearl earrings and a bouquet of pink, red, and yellow flowers. Very summery! As for the groom, he looked ruggedly handsome in a black Ermenegildo Zegna tuxedo, matching bow-tie (classy move, Jerry), and a white button-up shirt underneath. The newly weds looked SO happy and in love as they posed for their friends’ pictures. The guest list included fellow actors Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly, who flew out from LA specifically for the big day.

Leading up to her wedding, Breanne celebrated with a gaggle of BFFs and bridesmaids. The “Bride Squad” posed in their matching pink, blue, and black one-piece swimsuits next to a pool for the bachelorette party. You may not know this, but Breanne and Jerry were actually friends before getting together romantically in 2014. They met on set of Entourage in 2011, and then she landed a small part in the movie. Talk about destiny!

