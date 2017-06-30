JAY-Z’s Mom Gloria Raps About The Joy Of Being Out As Lesbian On New Song — Listen & Read Lyrics

JAY-Z’s mom Gloria Carter has officially come out as lesbian on a new song from his album ‘4:44,’ and you’ll want to hear the touching duet ASAP. Listen to ‘Smile’ and check out the lyrics!

JAY-Z‘s new album 4:44 is full of surprises, one of which is that his mom Gloria Carter is now out and proud. “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” JAY, 47, raps on the track, continuing: “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take / Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.”

Gloria takes a turn on the song, too, and delivers a touching monologue about her struggle to keep her secret. “Living in the shadow. Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? In the shadows people see you as happy and free, because that’s what you want them to see. Living two lives, happy but not free. You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love,” she says in the outro. Here’s the rest of her moving revelation:

The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free

But you live with the fear of just being me

Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be

No harm for them, no harm for me

But life is short, and it’s time to be free

Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed

Smile

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis has since sent out a tweet commending Gloria’s confession. “By sharing her truth, Gloria Carter is increasing visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time,” Sarah wrote. “Thank you, Gloria.” Agreed!

Listen to “Smile:”

