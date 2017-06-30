JAY-Z dropped a special track about his precious family on his new album ‘4:44’ that gave us all the feels! Fans couldn’t stop buzzing after hearing Blue Ivy’s adorable cameo. Hear the touching song here!

JAY-Z totally gushed over his family in his new track “Legacy” from his latest album 4:44. The 47 year-old was seemingly inspired by his daughter Blue Ivy, 5, and new twins! JAY praised his loved ones and addressed the Carter brood on his track. Blue even sweetly opened the single by asking, “Daddy, what’s a will?” It was such an emotional tribute to the way JAY’s kids have changed his life. It had been four years since his last album Magna Carta Holy Grail and it was totally worth the wait! Listen to his album 4:44 here!

JAY has reportedly has been all about the new babies since they came home from the hospital, so his new debut couldn’t come at a better time. “Despite all the help they are receiving, JAY is still pitching it so that Beyoncé has total support,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com. “Neither Beyoncé, nor Jay, have been able to enjoy an entire night of sleep since the twins arrived. They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family.” Check out the heartwarming lyrics that prove it:

“My stake in RocNation should go to you / Leave a peace for your siblings to give to their children too,” he raps. “My parents ain’t have sh*t so the shift started with me / My mom took her money, she bought me bonds / That was the sweetest thing of all time, uh.” JAY-Z continues, “Your seed, married his seed, married my seed / That’s how we keep Carter money in the family.” Donny Hathaway‘s “Someday We’ll All Be Free” is sampled on the final track, so fans were loving how Hov paid homage to the late legend.

JAY was not about to forget his oldest little lady Blue Ivy! “He has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived,” the insider revealed. That has got to be the most precious thing ever! JAY has reportedly been wrecked with emotion since he met his twins son and daughter for the first time. “Jay was brought to tears when he held his new son for the first time,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “He is already making plans for all the things he wants to teach the boy, places he wants to take the twins and all the wonderful things they will do.”

