Did JAY-Z Admit He Cheated On Beyonce On Emotional Title Track ‘4:44’? — Revealing Lyrics

Wow. JAY-Z’s new album, ‘4:44’, is pretty intense — and in one track it sounds like the legendary rapper is confessing to cheating on his wife, Beyonce, as a response to her album, ‘Lemonade’. We’ve got the lyrics for you to check out.

JAY-Z, 47, has just released his most authentic album yet. 4:44 was released at midnight on his music sharing app, TIDAL, as well as a one-of-a-kind radio launch with iHeartRadio, and it is filled with some very emotional, revealing songs about the rapper’s life. On the album’s title track, Jay raps about how ashamed he is of something — referring to how he fears his children will one day find out. Could this be the response we’ve all been waiting for since Beyonce, 35, revealed that he cheated on her 2016 Lemonade album? It sure seems like it! In fact, as the lyrics go on, Jay admits that he risked losing everything, including his family. By the sound of it, he finally realized what was worth it in the end. Phew.

The lyrics on “4:44” go as follows: “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do.” He goes on to say, “If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prob’ly die with all the shame.” And then he adds, “You did what with who? / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / You risked that for Blue?” The intense, emotional lyrics don’t stop there. As the song goes on, Jay reveals his fears for the day his children ask him why he cheated on their mother. “If I wasn’t a superhero in your face / My heart breaks for the day I had to explain my mistakes / And the mask goes away and Santa Claus is fake / And you go online and see.”

