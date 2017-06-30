JAY-Z: Is New Song Blaming His Alleged Cheating For Beyonce Having Miscarriages?

In JAY-Z’s new bombshell song, ‘4:44,’ the rapper seemingly blames HIMSELF for Beyonce having not 1, but multiple miscarriages! He even ‘apologizes’ for ‘the stillborns.’ Listen to the telling lyrics & prepare to have your mind blown.

JAY-Z, 47, got SUPER deep on his new album 4:44, which was released on June 30. In it, the rapper/producer not only seems to admit to cheating on Beyonce, 35, but also takes his admission a step further by saying his alleged infidelity CAUSED her miscarriages. He let’s it all out in, what he calls “one of the best songs I’ve ever written,” “4:44.” “I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns,” Jay raps on the track. “‘Cause I wasn’t present, your body wouldn’t accept it.” Wow, pretty telling, right?

And while we knew Bey and Jay had suffered a miscarriage before they welcomed daughter Blue Ivy, 5, in Jay’s new song it seems like he’s revealing there were MORE miscarriages either before or after that. See how “stillborns” is plural? Hmm, why to be cryptic, Jay! He seems to reveal his alleged cheating in the lyrics, “Look, I apologize, often womanize, took for my child to be born see through a woman’s eyes.” He later continues, “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do. If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prob’ly die with all the shame.”

Perhaps the most telling lyrics of all though allude to a threesome, and that Jay almost lost his family! “You did what with who? What good is a menage a trois when you have a soulmate?” he says. “You risked that for Blue?…My heart breaks for the day I had to explain my mistakes.” SO intense. On the album Jay also seems to address his infamous elevator fight with Bey’s sister Solange Knowles, 31, at LAST! On the very first track of the album, “Kill Jay-Z,” Jay declares, “You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.” There’s no question 4:44 is Jay’s most honest piece of work yet.

For those who need a refresher, in 2012 Jay briefly referenced his and Beyonce’s miscarriage in his song “Glory,” the rap track recorded within days of Blue’s Jan. 7 birth. “False alarms and false starts, all made better by the sound of your heart,” Jay rapped. “All the pain of the last time I prayed so hard it was the last time… Last time the miscarriage was so tragic.” Beyonce later opened up about the miscarriage herself, saying it was the “saddest” experience of her life.

After finding out she was pregnant, the singer admitted she started feeling very maternal and even began picking out names. However, tragedy soon struck. “I flew back to New York to get my check up — and no heartbeat,” she revealed. “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.” Queen B added, “I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life… It was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Jay’s blaming himself for Beyonce’s miscarriage/s? Are you blown away by how much he revealed in 4:44?