Keith Lockhart’s Son Battling Traumatic ‘Tremors’ After Waking From Life-Saving Surgery

Jason Lockhart, the teenage son of ex-MLB star Keith Lockhart, is ‘awake’ after undergoing emergency surgery. Despite this good news, his sister says he’s dealing with a whole new medical issue — he’s suffering ‘tremors!’

First off, the positive: Jason Lockhart, the 15-year-old son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Keith Lockhart, 52, is awake after undergoing an operation when doctors found blood in his lungs. The doctors were “able to locate an artery above [his] nose that was actively bleeding,” his sister, Sydney Lockart, said in a Facebook update. Jason underwent a follow-up procedure on June 28 so the doctors could check up on the artery, and what they found made Sydney give praise. “They are confident that they have resolved the problem! He is awake and still in recovery,” she said.

“We are so happy that Jason is awake,” she said in a second June 28 update. “We have seen his personality pop up a few times and it has been so wonderful.” Now, the bad news: Though the doctors may have solved the issue of his constant bleeding, there may be something wrong with the young man. Jason has been experiencing “really distressing tremors,” according to Sydney. His legs, feet, right hand, shoulders, chest and head “begin [to shake] and he cannot control it.” Considering Jason was put under sedation because of pain and the slightest of movement would cause his nose to bleed, this is very scary!

What could possibly be behind this latest medical crisis? A tremor is generally caused by deep parts of the brain that control the body’s movement. While tremors are often associated with disorders like stroke, multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injury, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. However, the use of certain medications has also been known to cause these tremors. Here’s hoping that Jason is dealing with some side-effects and everything returns to normal shortly.

Thankfully, Sydney says her beloved baby brother is “not in a lot of pain,” but after nearly two-weeks in this medical crisis, he’s feeling “extremely uncomfortable, anxious and exhausted.” Despite this latest development, Sydney and her family are remaining “hopeful and trusting The Great Physician (along with his wonderful doctors and nurses) to ensure that Jason makes out of this whole ordeal okay. The family continues to get love from fans and members of the sports world. Keith, who played with the Braves for five seasons of his 10 years in the MLB, was on the mind of San Diego Padres broadcaster (and former Braves player) Paul Byrd, 26.

As I sit here in the well in San Diego, I am thinking of your family @klocky7. Keep fighting Jason! #Prayers pic.twitter.com/00JrIuZlcJ — Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) June 28, 2017

Jason has been hospitalized ever since he suffered a fractured nose during a baseball game. A wayward pitch connected with his face, and what should have been a rudimentary injury turned terrifying when he continued to bleed uncontrollably, according to AJC. He was sedated and put on a respirator when the pain was too much. Thankfully, it seems like that he’s conscious. Fingers crossed that the doctors give him a clean bill of health and he’s able to go home soon.

