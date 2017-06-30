Macy’s July 4th Fireworks 2017: Where To See Them in NYC & NJ

The Fourth of July is this coming Tuesday, and if you’re reluctant to get out and party on a weeknight, this might change your mind. Fireworks are happening all over NYC and NJ, and you won’t want to miss out — here’s how you can see them!

Independence Day is right around the corner, and if you’re scrambling for plans after the sun goes down, HollywoodLife.com has all of the info you need on how to see the best fireworks around. For Manhattanites, it’s all going down on the east side of the island, according to the official Macy’s website, and the fireworks will be launched from five barges in the East River between 24th and 41st streets.

If you’re in Midtown, your prime viewing spot will be at 42nd Street & FDR Drive, or you can head down a little farther to 34th Street & FDR. There’s also an awesome vantage point at 23rd Street & FDR Drive, or if Stuy Town is your ‘hood, you can watch from 18th Street & Avenue C. Finally, Houston Street & FDR Drive will get you a great view, too!

Don’t worry, New Jersey — you haven’t been forgotten. Jersey City residents can check out the fourth annual Freedom and Fireworks at Liberty State Park from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with Kool & the Gang playing a set at 8:15 PM! Fireworks will take place at sundown, with Manhattan as the backdrop. So awesome! Check out the official page for more info.

