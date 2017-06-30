Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: His Family’s Dark Past Revealed — Kidnapping, Libel & More

Dating a celebrity can be tough. And, Hassan Jameel may be feeling the heat today, after his family’s controversial past was exposed. Get the details about reports of child abduction, libel lawsuits, court appearances and more

If you’ve been caught making out with Rihanna, 29, and you have skeletons in your closet, they will eventually be exposed. And, although we’ve introduced you to her new man, Hassan Jameel, we’ve just learned that his family has a deep, dark past. Hassan’s uncle, Yousef Jameel, was reportedly accused of kidnapping his own daughter, Sara Bailey, and whisking her away to his native Saudi Arabia in 1988, according to Daily Mail, June 30. Yousef allegedly then refused to return Sara to her mother, Carole Bailey — who reportedly had primary custody, and now resides in Britain — for almost one year. Yousef reportedly split with Carole several years after their daughter was born.

The alleged child abduction case of Sara was so high profile that then, Foreign Secretary, Sir Geoffrey Howe was reportedly asked to address the case to the King of Saudi Arabia to solve the issue. As a result, Sara was eventually able to leave Saudi Arabia to return home to her mother, after the higher power intervened, as reported by the site.

While Sara was reportedly with her father in Saudi Arabia, he allegedly shelled out millions to provide her with a top-of-the-line Islamic education. And, he reportedly slipped the courts a nice chunk of money out of good faith to show that he was not planning on keeping his daughter. However, Carole allegedly claimed that Yousef had plotted to take Sara to Saudi Arabia for years, in family court.

Carole later reportedly took her case to Sir Geoffrey and asked for Foreign Office intervention, which worked. Yousef allegedly lost the custody battle, and Sara returned home after spending eight months in Saudi Arabia. Sara is now 38, and is employed by the University of Essex in Colchester, where she works as a human rights specialist, according to Daily Mail.

And, Yousef’s controversies didn’t end there. He reportedly became entangled in the British court system 15 years after the battle over Sara. Yousef claimed that The Sunday Times newspaper falsely “linked” him to the late al Q’aida chief, Osama bin Laden. The newspaper reportedly said that his name had been added in legal action brought in the US on behalf of victims of the September 11 terror attacks in New York and Washington DC. The Sunday Times allegedly claimed that his name showed up on a 2002 Bosnian list of wealthy Saudi businessmen. A New York judge later said that the docs had “serious foundational flaws.” The judge later ruled that he was unable to “make the logical leap that the document is a list of early Al Qaeda supporters.”

The paper’s headline reportedly read, “Car Tycoon”, which was linked to Bin Laden. And, Yousef was associated with the text because he allegedly own a car dealership at the time. However, Yousef reportedly sued the publication for libel. He later settled with the newspaper, who reportedly said that they accepted that Yousef was not an ally of Bin Laden and had not made any financial handouts to the training of terrorists.

Although Hassan’s family has a reported dark past, he seems to be squeaky clean. Now, he’s engaging in steamy make out sessions with one of Hollywood’s hottest singers. Hassan and Rihanna were first spotted together on June 27, while on a private getaway in Spain. And, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the new couple are smitten with each other. “Rihanna’s focusing on her relationship with Hassan,” our source said. “She’s moving forward and is excited to see what this new relationship might bring.” Awe!

Hassan has not commented on the reports about his family.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna and Hassan will last?