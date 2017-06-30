Friday Playlist: New Nick Jonas Remix & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

As we go into the long weekend, you’re going to want an epic soundtrack! We’ve done the hard work for you — listen to new songs and remixes from Nick Jonas, The Killers, Galantis and more!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Yes, JAY-Z and Calvin Harris are dominating the conversation with their new albums, but there’s plenty of other good stuff out there, too!

First, The Killers‘ new single “The Man” is their first song in five years, and it’s freaking amazing. If you weren’t a big fan of Battle Born, an album that I like to forget ever existed, this track might have you feeling optimistic about their next full-length effort. Also, there are definite Arcade Fire/disco vibes on it, and I’m okay with it. Allie X is quickly rising to the top of my list of favorite popstars, and after you take a peek at our exclusive interview, where she takes us through her excellent new album CollXtion II, listen to the new acoustic version of the infectious track “Paper Love.”

If you’re sick of Nick Jonas‘ “Remember I Told You,” this new Frank Walker remix might just refresh it for you. “Hunter” by Galantis has been out for a bit now, too, but his new music video for the track has us revisiting the favorite.

Weezer surprised fans and haters alike when they came out with “Feels Like Summer,” an unusually cheerful pop entry in the band’s catalogue. (Unless you interpret it as being about death, but that’s a whole other story.) The acoustic version arrived today, and Rivers Cuomo will win you over, as usual. Finally, “Everybody Knows” by Partner, “Only Us” by Paperwhite and “The Beautiful Game” by RAC and St. Lucia may have also escaped your radar, so be sure to give those a listen, too.

Check out the full playlist:

HollywoodLifers, what’s on your playlist this weekend?