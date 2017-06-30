Fourth Of July Cocktails: Get Patriotic With These 20 Red, White & Blue Drinks

Three cheers for the red, white and blue! It’s July 4th, which means it’s time for the beach, BBQ and booze! Enjoy yourself with these incredibly festive cocktails that are not only patriotic, but delicious, too!

BACARDÍ Tropical Rum Punch

8 parts BACARDÍ Banana

4.5 parts BACARDÍ Superior

4 parts Coconut cream – Whisked

5 parts Orange juice

4 parts Lemon juice

3 parts Simple Syrup

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl with an ice block. Garnish with orange slices.

Svedka Firework

1 1/2 parts SVEDKA Vodka

1 part watermelon schnapps

1/2 part cranberry juice

1/2 part fresh lemon juice

1/2 part simple syrup

1/4 part Blue Curacao

Club soda

Build in a rocks glass. Add watermelon schnapps, and cranberry juice over ice, then carefully add lemon, simple syrup, and SVEDKA Vodka to create the white layer. Then VERY carefully layer the Blue Curacao to create the color separation, and gently top with soda. Garnish with fresh watermelon pieces.

Watermelon Infusion

1 medium watermelon

1-liter Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Cut watermelon into cubes and flash freeze for 30 minutes. Add frozen watermelon to an infusion jar or glass vessel and cover with Tito’s. Let sit 4-5 days and strain out fruit with a cheesecloth. Infusion will keep up to 2 weeks in the fridge. Prior to infusing the watermelon, use a star cookie cutter to cut your watermelon into cubes.

Lei Time

1.5 oz white rum

3 oz of pineapple juice

Coconut Pineapple Sparkling Ice

Nutmeg (garnish)

Add white rum and pineapple juice to shaker. Add ice. Stir and strain into chilled Old Fashioned glass. Top with Coconut Pineapple Sparkling Ice. Garnish with pinch of nutmeg.

Red Berry Sangria

1 oz. CÎROC Red Berry

1 oz. Rose Wine

1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Berry Tea

Fall Off The Tramcar from The Bowery Beer Garden in NYC

White Rum

Watermelon Juice

Muddled mint & limes

Fresh Lemon

Fresh Lime

Simple Syrup

Top With Club Soda

Strawberry Slushie

3 cups strawberries

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 sprig of fresh mint

Ice cubes

1 tablespoon sugar

Bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Stir lemon juice and ½ Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore together, set aside. Combine ice cubes, mint, sugar and strawberries in blender, blend on high until smooth. Pour in lemon and Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore mixture and blend on medium until smooth. Distribute mixture and top each glass with remaining Prosecco. Garnish with strawberry & a mini umbrella!

Tito’s Summertime Sparkler

1.75 oz watermelon infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3 oz sparkling mineral water

0.5 oz guava nectar

0.25 oz simple syrup

Squeeze of fresh lemon

Garnish with fresh fruit

Build cocktail in order listed, pour over ice and stir. Garnish with fresh fruit.

Blueberry Thyme Mojito

10-15 Blueberries

1/2 Lemon

1-1/2 oz. Purus Organic Vodka

1/4 – 1/2 oz. Agave Nectar or Simple Syrup

2-3 Springs Of Fresh Thyme

Muddle berries and lemon in mixing cup. Add Purus vodka, agave nectar, and ice. Shake for 20-30 seconds. Bruise 2 sprigs of thyme and place in the bottom of a highball glass with ice. Strain the cocktail into glass and add thyme and blueberries to your liking.

Angry Party Punch

2 bottles Angry Orchard Summer Honey

6 oz Vodka

12 oz Peach Juice

12 oz White Wine

4.5 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Simple Syrup (1:1 Sugar and Water)

Build in a large punch bowl and top with Angry Orchard Summer Honey. Garnish with lemon wheels, strawberry slices and peach slices.

Rooftop Sparkler from Refinery Rooftop in NYC

6 Patrón Barrel Select Reposado

Lime

Agave

Topped with Prosecco

Watermelon Paloma

2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

1 part fresh watermelon juice

1 part seltzer

¾ part agave nectar

¾ part fresh lime juice

Handful cilantro

Pinch of sea salt

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass, excluding seltzer and shake vigorously. Add seltzer and double strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a watermelon wedge and rim the glass with paprika sea salt.

Cruzan® Bay Breeze

1 part Cruzan® Aged Light Rum

1/2 part Pineapple Juice

1/2 part Cranberry Juice

Pineapple Slice

Strawberries

Pour Cruzan over ice in a rocks or tall drink glass. Fill with pineapple juice and cranberry juice. Garnish with a pineapple slice and strawberry.

​Modelo® Sparkler Shandy Recipe by Bryan Windsor, Austin​

12 parts Modelo Especial

2 parts fresh grapefruit juice

3/4 part Casa Nobleš Blanco Tequila

1/2 part agave

2 jalapeno slices

1 long grapefruit twist

Add grapefruit juice, tequila, agave and jalape–o slices to a shaker filled with ice. Muddle thoroughly. Shake well over ice. Pour through a strainer into a highball glass with ice. Top with Modelo Especial. Serve the remaining beer with the cocktail. Long grapefruit twist and jalape–o slices (for garnish).

Sparkling Cognac

¾ parts Courvoisier® V.S.O.P Cognac

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

1 sugar cube

Champagne

Lemon peel for garnish

Soak sugar cube in bitters, drop into glass and add Courvoisier® V.S.O.P. Cognac. Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon peel (optional).

Platinum Fresco

1.5oz DeLeón Tequila

1.5oz Cocunut Water

1.5oz Pineapple Juice

Dole Sunshine Island Rum Punch

1 can (46 oz.) DOLE Pineapple Juice, chilled

1 cup light or dark rum

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint

Ice cubes

Combine pineapple juice, rum, sugar, lime juice and chopped mint in large punch bowl. Garnish with lime slices and fresh mint, if desired.

Flirty Fizz

1 part Pinnacle® Original Vodka

2 parts Cranberry Juice

Splash of Club Soda

Garnish with Cranberries

Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with cranberries.

Drunken Watermelon Popsicles Winc 2016 Summer Water Created by Chef Sarah Simms Hendrix

1 large watermelon

30 5-inch wooden skewers

Clean outside of watermelon. Dry. Cut in half lengthwise, and then cut those halves in half again. Slice each quarter into one-and-a-half-inch-thick triangular wedges. Skewer each wedge from rind towards the tip. Place all wedges in large bowl (tip down), and pour bottle of Cocomero rosé over wedges. Let soak for 10 minutes. Work in batches until all watermelon is soaked through. Remove wedges from rosé, and lay flat on sheet tray lined with wax paper. Place layer of wax paper between each layer, and freeze for 24 hours before enjoying. Drunken popsicles last up to three weeks in the freezer.

Star Spangled Sangria

2 bottles of Viva Diva Pomegranate Moscato

1 cup of Triple Sec

½ cup berry-flavored vodka

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup simple syrup

Strawberries sliced

Blueberries

1 large apple sliced

Combine the ingredients in a large pitcher and stir. Chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours.

Not heading to the beach for the weekend? A few NYC hot spots have you covered with some amazing deals! Enjoy a view of the Empire State Building on the Refinery Rooftop (63 West 38th Street) while chowing down on their Wagyu Beef Dog. Stacked with black garlic aioli, cured tomatoes and fermented celery, you can chill on the roof and enjoy this treat From Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4 for $16! If you’re looking for a spot to avoid the chaos of the firework show, but still want to watch and relax, Bowery Beer Garden (93 Bowery) will take care of you! The Chinatown spot will show the fireworks on their 80 HD TV’s in their fully covered outdoor beer garden. Feeling especially patriotic? Sip on a red, white & blue slushy, also available Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4, for just $7!

