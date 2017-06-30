Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber & More Young Stars & Their $100K+ Cars

Stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner have proven they can spend some serious cash after dropping over $100k on a set of wheels! We’ve rounded up the sweetest rides celebs drive around in!

Willow Smith turned heads when she was spotted driving around in a matte black $120K Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The 16 year-old has got a pretty sick first set of wheels. We’ve gathered some other stars who have raised eyebrows with their extremely pricey rides. Just check out the matching set of cars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 19, purchased together! The sisters goofed off on Snapchat and revealed their silver and black Spider Ferraris in Sept. 2016. Click Here For Celebs’ Wild & Expensive Cars!

Each slick ride likely started out at around $275,000. That’s one serious check to write out! Kendall, 21, was clearly in love with her new car and sported a ton of Ferrari gear. Was she hoping to land her next modeling contract with the legendary car company? Justin Bieber, 23, has made some insane car purchases over the years, but his mirrored Fisker Karma has got to be one of his most expensive. The car obviously has got a super cool look and costed upwards of $100k. JB plated the car in a chrome wrap to make it extra noticeable.

Ariel Winter, 19, treated herself to a Mercedes Benz G63 aka a G-Wagon. The Modern Family star had to shell out well over $100,000 for the customized ride! She already had a Mercedes-Benz C-Class that she bought for her sixteenth birthday. Speaking of big spenders, Amber Rose has a bubblegum pink Ferrari and a Jeep in the same color. The 33 year-old model has always looked pretty pink! Kim Kardashian‘s silver Rolls Royce set the 36 year-old back $400k. You can ogle at her shiny set of wheels below.

HollywoodLifers, who’s sweet ride who you want to take a drive in?