Drake Bell Had An Insane Birthday Party & Josh Peck Wasn’t There: Payback?

Is this the latest blow in the Drake Bell vs. Josh Peck feud? Drake hosted an epic birthday party on June 27. His former co-star Miranda Cosgrove was there, but Josh wasn’t. Is it because he stiffed Drake on a wedding invite?

Drake Bell DEFINITELY knows how to throw a killer birthday party. One June 27, he held a rager to celebrate turning 31 at Black Rabbit Rose in Los Angeles, and it sounds like it was amazing. Guests were treated to personal pies, celebrity friends, and an ice cream cake from Coldstone Creamery that had a shirtless pic of Drake on it. What more could you want? See pics of Drake Bell.

Personally, what more we could want is a pic of Josh Peck and Drake hugging and putting their fued behind them. Unfortunately, we don’t have that because Josh didn’t attend. Drake’s OTHER Drake and Josh co-star Miranda Cosgrove (who, of course, played evil little sis Megan) was there to celebrate with her TV bro. But Josh was nowhere to be seen! Was he busy that night? Or was he perhaps snubbed as retribution for him not inviting Drake to his wedding? Or did Drake invite him but he dissed him again by not showing up? The world may never know.

What we do know is that Drake looked sharp af that night. He was wearing a crisp tailored white jacket with black lapels and bow tie, plus a graphic pair of patterned white pants. He looked AWESOME! About as awesome as he would have looked at Josh’s wedding IF WE WAS INVITED!

