Oh! When it comes to stealing sailor’s hearts, Justin Bieber’s ex, model Chantel Jeffries is a natural siren! The gorgeous model went totally topless on a boat for a new photo that’s bound to make your jaw drop. See it here.

Ready to celebrate the Fourth of July? Maybe Chantel Jeffries, 23, and her brand new topless pic will get you in the mood to cut loose this weekend!? In the photo, the stunning seductress, who’s been linked to the likes of Justin Bieber, 23, and Scott Disick, 34, posed by the railing of a luxurious-looking boat covering herself and giving the camera her best “come hither” stare! Check out photos of the shapely model right here!

Although the “Love Yourself” crooner hasn’t been linked to Chantel in ages, she is still on the hitmaker’s mind! As we previously reported in February 2017, Justin posted a mysterious photo of a pair of lips, which immediately threw his fans into a tizzy to discover just whose kisser he was thinking about! Well, after some nifty detective work, the Beliebers learned that it was none other than Chantel! She even offered a telling comment on the pic: “I’m weak.” Nice try, Justin!

Between getting romanced by pop stars and working with Kardashians, Chantel has learned a thing or two about taking photos that are bound to get a ton of likes. Earlier this year, the rising star shared a tip with People on how to make sure your selfies rise above the rest on your feed: “Something that has a really cool background. People like the aesthetic of seeing a cool view along with a cool photo.” Words to live by. Of course, a stunning figure and confident swagger certainly aren’t hurting Chantel’s career, either!

