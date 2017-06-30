Halle Berry & Eric Benét & 10 Other Hollywood Exes Who Never Stopped Dissing Each Other

Celebrity exes: they just can’t quit each other! Even when every word they say is public knowledge, some celebs can’t fight the temptation to insult their exes. These 11 former couples have never stopped taking it out on each other.

1. Halle Berry and Eric Benet

Halle Berry and Eric Benét, both 50, divorced in 2005, but he’s still got it out for his famous ex-wife. After JAY-Z, 47, rapped about the breakup on his new song, “Kill JAY-Z”, Eric lashed out with a snarky tweet. Here’s Jay’s lyrics: “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away/ I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét”. Well damn. Eric responded by tweeting “Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now! ” Fair enough, but ya don’t have to insult Halle while talking up your wife, dude!

2. Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian

Real Housewives of Orange County star Brandi Glanville, 44, had her heart broken by ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 44, who cheated on her and then married country star LeAnn Rimes, 34. She’s taken every opportunity possible to slam Eddie on the show, and he’s equally nasty about her. “Having to put up with Brandi’s made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating,” he said earlier this year when Brandi said on WWHL that Eddie and LeAnn will divorce by their 10th anniversary and he’ll take “all of her stuff.”

3. Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown

We could go on for thousands of words about these two and their volatile relationship/breakup, but let’s leave it at this: the way that Chris Brown, 28, treated Karrueche Tran, 29, after their complicated split was so horrendous that she was granted a five-year restraining order against him. He allegedly punched her in the stomach and threw her down a flight of stairs when they were together. After they broke up, Karruche alleged that he texted her death threats, including: “B*tch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

4. Amber Rose and Kanye West

Amber Rose and Kanye West have both moved on to happy relationships since splitting, but their anger toward each other has never wavered. Kanye famously said in an interview that he had to take “40 showers” before he could date wife Kim Kardashian after Amber. He also slammed her in his infamous Twitter rant about Wiz Khalifa, her ex with whom she shares a son. She snapped back at Kanye that he liked it when she put her “fingers in his bootyhole” when they had sex!

5. Naya Rivera and Big Sean

Naya Rivera, 30, claimed in her memoir that Big Sean, 29, cheated on her — potentially with Ariana Grande, 24 — in her own home! He responded with the song “No Interviews”, rapping “”And you know the funny thing about it is my ex wanna write a tell-all. F–ked up thing about it is she ain’t even tell all.”

6. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert

Maybe they don’t diss each other in the press, but Blake Shelton, 41, and Miranda Lambert, 33, have sang it loud and proud! The divorced couple have both made reference to each other in their music, with Blake insinuating that someone he loves cheated on him in the song “Every Time I Hear That Song”. Miranda’s entire 2016 album The Weight of These Wings is about heartbreak.

7. Christina and Tarek El Moussa

The drama is so much worse when you’re forced to cohost a hit show with your ex! Christina, 32, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, divorced in December 2016 after a nasty, highly publicized split earlier that year. And yet, they remain the hosts of Flip or Flop. Both have spoken ill of each other in the press, and it’s thought that Tarek is extremely jealous that Christina might be getting her own show.

8. Future and Ciara

Future, 33, had a major problem with Ciara, 31, allowing her new husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, to spend time with their son, Future Jr., 4, in public while they were still dating. Even after marriage, Future can’t let his ex-wife move on without throwing some serious shade! Ciara wound up taking Future to court over claims of libel and slander!

9. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

These crazy kids can’t quit each other, but while they’re still on the outs they’re managing to get in an absurd amount of jabs at each other. Blac Chyna, 28, has told her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, 30, that he’s a loser, and he’s called her out for not letting him see their daughter, Dream Kardashian. It’s gotten to the point that his sisters have talked to him about the way Chyna treats him. Things are friendly and fine right now, but it’s only a matter of time before their fighting starts up again, sadly.

10. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox

Years after breaking up, Vivica A. Fox insinuated on WWHL (why does the drama always start there??) that ex 50 Cent, 41, is gay. He responded by blasting her appearance and age on social media. Then, when he was on WWHL, he said this gem: “I said to myself, personally, I said, ‘Oh no! ‘Cause I let her lick my ass, she thinks I’m gay!'” Yikes. She fired back with a snarky meme on Instagram, challenging 50 to duke it out on the show together. That hasn’t happened…yet

11. Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas

There’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift, 27, and Joe Jonas, 27, now, but damn was it explosive after they broke up! Taylor alleged that Joe broke up with her over the phone, and, in typical Taylor fashion, wrote several songs about it: “Better Than Revenge” makes references to Camilla Belle, who she’s implied got between her and Joe. “Last Kiss” matches up with their relationship timeline. “Forever and Always” is about getting bad news over the phone. “Holy Ground” references New York, where Joe is from.

