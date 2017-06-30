Carmelo Anthony & La La: How Phil Jackson May Have Saved Him From Divorce

A front office shake up could be the key to reuniting Carmelo and La La Anthony. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Knicks president Phil Jackson leaving the team is about to save their marriage.

New York Knicks fans and a players were beyond overjoyed when the team parted ways with president Phil Jackson, 71, on June 28 after three disastrous seasons. He had always clashed with star Carmelo Anthony, 33, and made his life hell when he was in charge of the squad. Now that he’s gone, the chance of Melo reconciling with estranged wife La La, 38, has skyrocketed! “The stress that Phil has put on Carmelo the last few years really effected Carmelo’s personal life. He wasn’t happy in his professional life and it made his personal life miserable as well. He basically took out his frustrations on La La,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Carmelo has never wanted to leave New York and though he has a no trade clause, it was highly likely he would have to leave if Phil stayed. That would have taken Carmelo away from his kid more and away from La La more,” our insider continues. Phil openly told reporters in May that Melo wasn’t a good fit for the team and wanted him gone. “We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time,” he said, adding “And I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that will be better off somewhere else.” Harsh!!! No wonder he was so miserable with that guy as his boss.

“Now that Phil is gone, it has made Carmelo so happy. And now that it looks like his professional life will be improving, he wants his personal life to be better as well. He wants La La back and things to be the way they were. Carmelo is confident that will be the case moving forward. And he is working on getting her back,” our source adds. Melo is already on the move, pledging his love to La La on her birthday June 26. He posted a glam photo of her to his Instagram and captioned it, “You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending birthday wishes to MY EARTH. Love You.” AWW!! These two are totally going to get back together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carmelo and La La will reconcile?