5 Effective Moves For A Sexy Butt — Heidi Klum & Jennifer Lopez’s Trainer Spills His Best Tips

It’s Fitness Friday, guys! But every day is Fitness Friday in the summer! Tone up your butt for a bikini with these 5 moves from David Kirsch, celeb trainer to J-Lo, Heidi Klum, Kate Upton and more!

I’ve worked out with David Kirsch and let me tell you, I was terrified. But in a good way! I knew I was in for an amazing workout. He is known for his booty blasting moves — that’s why he is a favorite of models and celebs like Kate Upton and Jennifer Lopez. David is offering up some of his best butt workouts for HollywoodLife readers below! Follow this circuit and do it 3 times per week to lift and tone your butt before you hit the beach!

“1. Plie Toe Squat

a. Start with your feet wider than shoulder width-apart and turned our at forty five degree angles, with your hands on your hips. As you squat down, simultaneously lift up your heels as high as you can.

b. Return to starting position. That’s one rep. Perform fifteen repetitions. This movie is great for the otherwise hard-to-engage upper inner thigh (often referred to as thigh gap).

2. Switch Lunges

a. Stand with your feet under your hips. Take a large step forward with your right foot. Sink down into a lunge, forming right angles with both legs.

b. Spring upward, launching both feet off the floor, and switch positions with your legs so your left foot is in front and your right leg is behind. Land and sink down into another lunge. Alternate your legs, completing fifteen repetitions on each side.

3. Platypus Walks

a. Start in a plie squat position with your hands on your hips and your thighs parallel to the floor.

b. Stay engaged in the plie squat as you waddle forward, stepping the left foot in front of the right, then right foot in front of the left. Keep your knees out and aligned with your toes, your weight on your heels, and your butt sticking down and out throughout the exercise. Take five total steps forward, then reverse. That ‘s one rep. Repeat five times.”

“4. Single-Leg Bridges on a Medicine Ball

a. Lie with your back flat on the floor. Place your heels on top of the medicine ball. Rest your hands about ninety degrees away from your sides with your palms facing down.

b. Press your right foot atop the medicine ball and lift your left leg straight up. Lift your hips toward the ceiling until only your head, shoulders, and arms touch the floor. Repeat fifteen times then switch to the left leg and repeat fifteen more times. Make sure to engage your core and glutes throughout the exercise.

5. Glider Lateral Lunges

a. Start with your feet shoulder width apart, with a glider under your right foot.

b. Step your right leg out to the side laterally. Step into your right heel, keeping the right knee aligned with the heel. Your anchor leg should be at a ninety-degree angle. Keep your hips, heels and knees forward and aligned. Return to the starting position, that’s one rep. Perform fifteen reps on each side.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking for butt workouts for a Jennifer Lopez body this summer?