Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Shooting: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Suspect Opens Fire

Oh my gosh! One person was killed and five were injured at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City on June 30 after a man identified by NYPD as Henry Bello opened fire. The shooter allegedly shot himself after the attack.

This is absolutely horrifying. Five people were reportedly injured and one woman died on June 30 when a suspect identified as Henry Bello opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in the Mount Hope neighborhood of New York City, according to CNN. At least three of the victims are believed to be doctors. The shooter is now confirmed to be deceased. He apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Bello was a former employee of the hospital, and a radio transmission described him as “a tall, thin man wearing a blue shirt and white lab coat.” CNN reports that the victims are currently being worked on by medical professionals, and three of the five are in serious condition.

Police were not immediately able to secure the building to send medical crews in to help the victims while the shooter was still at-large, but other employees allegedly tried to administer aid. An official explained that they tried to tie off an injury with a tourniquet fashioned from a fire hose. Victims were reportedly on the 16 and 17th floors of the massive hospital, so getting to them and finding the shooter was difficult. Blood was found on the hospital walls and in a stairwell. We hope for a speedy recovery for those injured and peace for the family of the deceased.

JUST IN: One shooter is dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to NYPD spokesman https://t.co/xC0RsfZivD https://t.co/LxgXW6TUgc — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to the victims of this disgusting attack on life-saving professionals.