Beyonce Loves JAY-Z’s Apology Song 4:44 — Him Taking Responsibility Was Crucial To Marriage

JAY-Z seems to be atoning for things he’s done to hurt wife Beyonce on the title track to ‘4:44,’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s absolutely living for the apology song.

JAY-Z, 47, totally laid is soul bare on his new album 4:44, and the title track is one great big apology to his wife Beyonce, 35. He atones for allegedly straying on her before five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy came along, and even brings up her miscarriages and the birth of their twins. “Beyonce loves Jay’s new album, especially his apology song to her. She’s happy that he took responsibility for his sins. His total honesty was crucial to saving their marriage and this song just takes it a step further. She knows it takes a lot of strength for Jay to own up to his weaknesses in front of all his fans like this. It means a lot to her,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The song is chock full of lyrics directed straight from Jay to his woman. He hints that she suffered miscarriages and he wasn’t there for her. “I apologize for all the stillborns/’Cause I wasn’t present, your body wouldn’t accept it/I apologize to all the women whom I toyed with you emotions because I was emotionless/I apologize ’cause at your best you are love/And because I fall short of what I say I’m all about.”

Jay even reveals that it took Blue Ivy’s birth to turn him into the family man that Bey deserved. “Look, I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born/See through a woman’s eyes/Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.” Other lyrics in the song that hint how he’s so sorry for being unfaithful include,“‘You did what with who?’/What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?/’You risked that for Blue?’/If I wasn’t a superhero in your face/My heart breaks for the day I had to explain my mistakes.”

“4:44” isn’t the only song where he references how he has the best woman in the world and nearly let her slip away by possibly cheating. On “Kill Jay-Z,” he has the totally bomb lyric, “You almost went Eric Benét/Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don’t even know what else to say/N—a, never go Eric Benét.” Eric famously cheated on the stunning goddess that is Halle Berry, 50, during their marriage and she ended up divorcing him over it in 2005.

