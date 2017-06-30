Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Twins’ Names Revealed In New Report — So Cute

We can finally call the Carter twins by their official names, according to a new report, June 30! Beyonce and JAY-Z have reportedly picked out two of the most unique names we’ve ever heard for their newest additions! Find out here!

Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, have reportedly named their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, according to TMZ, June 30. Bey and JAY share ownership of a company that owns the trademarks to their names. And, that very company reportedly just filed official docs to protect the rights to the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter; which sounds like the names of two newborn twins!

With that news, also comes a jaw-dropping detail about the twins’ futures. The trademarks in the reported legal docs are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items, according to the site. So, if this is true, then Bey and JAY’s twins just hit the jackpot as the newest heirs to the Carter family empire.

This news also comes after another report claimed that Bey and JAY had named their twins, Shawn and Bea, respectively after them. However, it looks like that’s not the case. Let us remind you that Bey and JAY have yet to announce their twins’ names or confirm any reports.

After a few over-the-top pregnancy photoshoots and a lavish push party in May, Bey went into hiding while she and JAY awaited their two new bundles of joy. It wasn’t until June 17 that we heard that the twins had arrived! The couple managed to make it to an LA hospital in secret. However, when family members and someone with blue and pink balloons entered the hospital, fans knew the famous pair were inside.

