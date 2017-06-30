Beyonce & JAY Z’s Twins Names Reportedly Revealed

We can finally call the Carter twins by their official names, according to a new report, June 30! Beyonce and JAY Z have reportedly picked out two of the most unique names we’ve ever heard for their newest additions! Find out here!
Beyonce, 35, and JAY Z, 47, have reportedly named their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, according to TMZ, June 30.
