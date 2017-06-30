Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Topless Body In Racy Instagram — See Pic

NSFW! Bella Hadid showed off her raciest snap yet and we’re totally here for it! The model posed in nothing but a tiny thong, with her toned tummy on display! And, she covered her breasts with only her hands. See the sexy pic!

Bella Hadid, 20, just keeps getting sexier by the day! The model took to both Instagram and Twitter on June 30 to post this [below] beautiful photo of herself. Bella posed nearly naked, while she kneeled on a velvet red chair, and we love it! She seductively stared into the distance, with her tiny frame on display. And, her pulled back hair showed off her stunning cheek bones and barely there make up.

The seasoned model has been hard at work, traveling the world for photoshoots with high profile brands, such as Dior, Nike and more. Bella’s topless photo was taken while she was working in Venice, Italy. She has been in the Northern Italian city for a few days now, where she’s been taking in all of the sights and delicious culture. Bella’s been indulging in Italy’s finest gelato in between her sultry shoots, which she has kept mum about.

Bella posted a photo of herself [June 28 in Venice] in a strapless, black bodysuit with high boots. And, she wasn’t alone. The model respectively captioned the photo, “Mrs. Officer” since she was posed with four police officers in the sexy snap. Sadly, those were the only hints she divulged from her photoshoot. We can’t wait to see who she’s been shooting with!

Bella’s sexy snaps came right after she was spotted doing a bridal shoot in Italy on June 29. The young star looked stunning in multiple looks, one of which included a white, lace wedding dress.

Her Venice trip also came after she got super candid about her breakup with The Weeknd, 27, in a recent interview. The model told In Style that she gained a few pounds after their emotional split. However, it wasn’t because she was sulking in sadness. “When you’re happy, you want to eat and experience and enjoy life,” Bella shared excitedly. “I’m there! And I’m eating, and I’m living! And I’ve gained a couple pounds, but I’m good!” Not only is the model indulging in her favorite foods, but more importantly, she’s happy!

Since her Nov. 2016 split with The Weeknd [after nearly two years together] Bella’s been focused on her work and living it up. She was briefly linked to Drake, 30, at the end of June, when the pair were spotted leaving Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy together. However, that quickly fizzled out. Bella was even rumored to be dating British boxer Anthony Joshua, 27, in May 2017. But, as you can tell, she’s remained single. We’ll have to see who Bella sets her sights on next!

