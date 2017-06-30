Spoiler Alert: The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Eliminated Cast Is Instagramming As They Leave

The scandal may be over in Mexico, but so is the vacation for some of the contestants. ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ just resumed filming, and three of the men just revealed they were already sent home.

Apparently not spoiling the season wasn’t one of the new rules the cast of Bachelor in Paradise had to follow! Vinny Venitera, Iggy Rodgriguez and Alex Woytkiw all posted on social media on June 29, revealing that they were on their way home from Mexico. It looks like they don’t find love, after all! Alex posted on his Instagram story from the plane, writing “Americaaa” over the photo. Vine and Iggy appear to be on the same flight in their Insta stories, and Vinny even used the peace emoji, followed buy the Mexico flag.

We told you that the cast had returned to Mexico following an incident between castmembers Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Warner Bros. announced an investigation but found no wrongdoing, so they went back to production and reportedly added new rules — including adding a two-drink per hour limit and telling contestants they must get permission before having sex.

Corinne hired a lawyer to also conduct her own investigation into what happened but announced it was finished on June 29 in a new statement. “My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise,” she said. “While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.”

DeMario also has no plans of returning, just yet. “I have not thought about that. At this moment I don’t care about that. I don’t care about anything but my family. This whole experience was humbling,” he told E!.

