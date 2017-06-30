Alyssa Milano Admits ‘Charmed’ Feud With Shannen Doherty Is Over: Reunion Coming Soon?

Alyssa Milano revealed her notorious feud with her former ‘Charmed’ costar Shannen Doherty is a thing of the past! Are the ladies finally planning a reunion?

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty aren’t feuding witches on set of Charmed anymore! The girls squashed their beef and Alyssa dished they have been plans for a reunion… as friends! “Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via [direct message],” Alyssa said on E!’s Daily Pop. “I spoke to her maybe two or three days ago, and we decided that we’re going to get together. That date has not been set yet, but yes!” Fans of the 90s show have got to be just thrilled about this news!

You might remember Alyssa and Shannen, 46, both starred as sister witches on Charmed. Rumors flew that the women did not get along at all and Shannen left the show after season 3. Alyssa admitted that they had both been through a lot since their Charmed days. The 44 year-old has had 2 kids and Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. “I think we’re just at ages now that what happens 15 years ago, or however long ago that was, it’s irrelevant. I think that what she has gone through, [and] motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people,” she said.

Shannen thankfully revealed she’s in remission in April and Alyssa was absolutely thrilled. “I’m so happy that she’s feeling well. I prayed for her every day that she would feel well,” she gushed. “I can’t wait to see her.” These two have totally got our hopes up for a Charmed reunion! In the meantime, Shannen has already signed on to be in the Heathers reboot on TV Land. She teased from a sneak peak from the set in Nov. 2016 and joked with her followers, “jealous much?”

HollywoodLifers, are thrilled to hear Alyssa and Shannen made up? Are you anxiously awaiting a Charmed reunion?