Adele Cancels Final 2 Shows Of ’25’ Tour After Damaging Her Vocal Chords: ‘I’m Sorry’

Can someone pass the tissue box, please? In one of the most heart-wrenching messages we’ve ever read, Adele announced that she’s canceling the final two shows of her ’25’ tour due to vocal chord damage.

Are you wearing water-proof mascara right now? No? OK, then prepare for some serious black tears. Adele, 29, just CANCELED the last two shows of her 25 tour for health reasons! The “Hello” singer, who recently revealed that she may never tour again, wrote the most sorrowful Instagram message on June 30 breaking the news. It’s seriously impossible to harbor any negative feelings towards her after reading it. “I don’t even know how to start this,” she began, “The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. However, I’ve struggled both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I had to constantly clear my throat.” Read her full message below.

Don’t worry Adele, we forgive you! If the pop sensation can’t give 100% because of vocal chord damage then it wouldn’t be right to her fans. Unfortunately the timing of this news really sucks. Just a couple of days ago on June 29 Adele shared a hand-written letter explaining why she’s more than likely giving up the tour life for good. She said that it “doesn’t suit me particularly well” because she’s a “real homebody.” The British beauty also mentioned that she wanted her “last time” to be “at home” in the UK, which is why it’s such a bummer that her final two shows aren’t happening anymore.

Adele didn’t mention it in her letter, but motherhood may be another reason why she’s not interested in touring. She welcomed son Angelo four years ago with boyfriend-at-the-time Simon Konecki and may be pregnant with baby number two! Now the couple are married, and reportedly expecting their second child together! We can’t blame Adele for wanting that stay-at-home mom life.

