Will tonight be the night for Cody and Danielle? He sure thinks so in this exclusive clip from this week’s episode of ‘Married At First Sight.’

Danielle Degroot, 30, and Cody Knapek, 26, have had their ups and downs, so this week, she decides to plan a romantic evening in. They sit by the fireplace, drink their favorite drinks and basically just bond. “Given how much Cody and I have gone through in the last few weeks, we needed this,” Danielle says in the EXCLUSIVE clip of this week’s Married At First Sight. “We’re almost four weeks in now. I think this was really a good way to kick off the next four weeks, kind of set the tone, and start it off with something romantic for both of us.”

Cody agrees — but for him, he thinks the romantic evening will lead to finally sleeping with his wife.”I’m definitely hopeful we consummate the marriage tonight for real,” he admits. “I feel that this is the right time. Tonight’s gonna be the night. I’m really excited.” In the clip below, she reveals she has one more surprise for him and leaves the room — of course, he’s hoping for the best. He may or may not be let down.

Danielle returns to the room… with s’mores. “S’mores aren’t really what I was hoping for,” he admits, but quickly gets positive, saying he’ll be patient because he wants it to really work in the long run. “I want something that’s real. I want something thats committed. I want to have a wife. I want to go home and have someone to experience life with.”

Married at First Sight airs every Thursday at 9PM on Lifetime. Do you think Danielle and Cody can make it work?