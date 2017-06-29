‘Big Brother’: 5 Things To Know About Paul, The Surprise Houseguest

Who’s ready for more friendship? Paul Abrahamian was the surprise houseguest on the season 19 premiere, but who is he? In case you need a refresher, here’s everything to know about the fan favorite.

Yes, the season 19 cast of Big Brother was “expecting the unexpected” when the premiere aired on June 29, but they never thought that would include bringing back Paul Abrahamian, the season 18 contestant who everyone loved. In case you forgot about Paul (somehow), we’ve put together a few things to know while watching this season.

1. He was the runner up of season 18.

Paul should have won season 18. He got to choose who he’d take to the finale with him and although he promised Victor from the beginning he’d take him, he brought Nicole instead, thinking he had a better chance of beating her. We have no idea how, but Nicole won. “It was the idea that one houseguest would come back into the house as part of a twist,” Executive Producer Allison Grodner told THR. “Then you think, ‘Well, who?’ And you want to do it from more recent seasons and last year there were a lot of people at the end who said Paul was robbed. He played a good game, yet he did not win. It’s fun to give people like that another shot.”

2. His motto is “friendship.”

The 24-year-old LA based clothing designer drops the word “friendship” and “pissed” literally every day. It’s pretty hysterical, and it’s part of the reason he became a fan favorite. Even in his intro video above, he says to watch this seaosn to “see if friendship takes it all.”

3. He had a specific strategy in season 18: be sneaky.

“I’m very observant, remember things and handle high stress situations well. I’ll probably use people’s weaknesses against them,” he said when he was cast in last season’s game — and that carried through the season. “It’s very hard to get underneath my skin, but very easy for me to get underneath yours, so I think I can mentally crack any member.”

4. He’s a musician.

He told CBS he wishes he could bring his guitar into the house abacus writing and playing music is his passion — plus, he’d like to have “live jams with other housemates.”

5. He’ll be on another reality show!

Paul is set to be on an episode of Candy Crush with Da’Vonne Rogers (from Big Brother 17 and 18), along with a few other BB alums.

Big Brother airs on Wednesdays and Sundays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access. HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for Paul?