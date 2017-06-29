Is Nick Carter, Timbaland, Or Emma Bunton Leaving ‘Boy Band’ To Join ‘American Idol?’

That was fast! Only two episodes into the premiere of ‘Boy Band,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that either Nick Carter, Timbaland, or Emma Bunton are leaving the show to join ‘American Idol.’

Are these celebrities trying to save themselves from a sinking ship? The reception of Boy Band, a singing competition show on ABC, reportedly sunk on opening night on June 22 — taking Nick Carter, Timbaland, and Spice Girls‘ Emma Bunton down with it. Now, the three judges are looking to salvage their careers by joining the reboot of American Idol instead. “All the judges should consider their stint on Boy Band as a potential shot to be one of the American Idol judges,” a network insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ABC is still putting American Idol together and obviously wants the best judging panel they can get.”

Whoever is the lucky winner will get the incredible opportunity to work opposite Katy Perry, who officially joined the show on May 16. She’s also reportedly expecting to receive a MASSIVE paycheck of $26 million from signing the contract. If that’s not tempting Nick, Timbaland, and Baby Spice, then what is? “ABC would love all of them to make the cut,” the insider continues. “Within the next few weeks producers will see who they’re going to put with Katy, but hopefully everyone can make it work!” Producers are also thinking of big names like Paula Abdul and Christina Aguilera to join.

Obviously this isn’t good news for Boy Band — especially since it’s only TWO episodes into season one! The show is not off to a good start even though some of the contestants are really, really cute and the dancing is enjoyable to watch. On premiere night, the Backstreet Boys master himself taught the guys the dance to “Everybody” — and it was super sexual and everything we needed (yeaaaaaah!). Hopefully Boy Band can stay afloat even if some of the judges leave!

HollywoodLifers, which judge out of these three would you like to see on American Idol?