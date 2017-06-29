Kanye West Making Plans To Get Back On Tour After 2016 Breakdown — But When Will It Happen?

Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour was disrupted after his breakdown in November 2016, but a June 29 report says that the rapper is finally thinking about getting back on the road. So when can you see Kanye live again? Well…

Kanye West, 39, plans to resume his tour “in early 2018,” as TMZ reports. Okay, that’s not as soon as many fans were hoping for, but patience, young grasshoppers. Live Nation has been talking to Kanye’s crew, according to the site, and one insider says: “We’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light.” Yess!

The good news is that the rapper “is physically and mentally back,” as sources tell TMZ, and is even “better than they’ve ever seen him.” Kanye is apparently “focused, engaged, and has overcome the issues that landed him in the hospital last year,” according to the report, and we’re happy to hear that he’s back on his feet.

As we know, Kanye was hospitalized for a “breakdown” in November 2016, and had to cancel the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, but it sounds like he’s in great shape these days!

Finally, we’ve also got some more details as to what we can expect from a 2018 Kanye tour! “It will not be a replica of last year’s tour, although the floating stage was pretty awesome,” TMZ reports, but “Kanye will almost certainly improve on it or replace it, as well as other various effects [and] will update the set list.” So there’s tons to look forward to!

Unfortunately, there’s no timeline for a new album yet, as insiders say, but “early next year is the goal.” We can live with that!

