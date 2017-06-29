Venus Williams ‘At Fault’ For Fatal Car Accident That Killed Florida Man, 78

Venus Williams was shockingly involved in a deadly car crash in Florida on June 9 that left an elderly man dead. Police found the tennis champion was found at fault for the fatal accident that also injured his wife.

Jerome Barson, 78, died as a result of a car crash on June 9 found to be the fault of tennis superstar Venus Williams. Venus, according to a police report obtained by TMZ, “is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].” The elderly man suffered head trauma in the car accident, which landed him in the ICU. He succumbed to his injuries two weeks later and tragically passed away. His wife, who was driving their car, was taken to the hospital with broken bones and other injuries, but pulled through.

The wife told police that she was approaching the intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida westbound, when Venus’ car, going northbound, “darted” into the intersection. The woman said that there was no time to stop her car, and she T-boned Venus’ vehicle. Venus told police that she was attempting to make it through the intersection, but traffic backed up on the other side required her slow down to a crawl in the middle of the intersection.

Venus was not arrested, and it’s unclear if she’s been charged with anything after police found her at fault for the accident. Police wrote in their report that there was no evidence that Venus was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash, or that she was distracted by an electronic device.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Jerome’s family during this difficult time.