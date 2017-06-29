Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Acted ‘Distant’ On Lunch Date Before Split Rumors

Is there trouble in paradise for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?! The pair went on a lunch date a week before split rumors surfaced on June 28, and an eyewitness reveals there seemed to be some tension!

New photos of Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, eating lunch at Plancha Tacos were published on June 28 — the same exact day a shocking MediaTakeOut report surfaced, claiming the pair had split up after she discovered he allegedly cheated with ten different women! However, an eyewitness at the restaurant and two more sources confirm to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the photos were taken last week, and their interaction during the lunch date won’t do much to dispel the split rumors. “They didn’t talk to each other much,” the witness told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They just spent time on their phones for the most part. They seemed kind of distant, but they were in and out pretty quickly.”

The outing went down before Travis left for his overseas tour, which will continue in Europe until July 9. This is the first time Kylie and Travis have been forced to spend so much time a far distance apart since they were first linked in April, which could explain their seemingly unhappy behavior before he jetted off. A few days after Travis left, Kylie posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Miss u,” which seemed to be a message to her man, so it’s likely that there’s not much truth to the split rumors.

However, that doesn’t mean the 19-year-old isn’t worried about the future of the relationship. “Kylie appreciates that [Travis] is a hard worker, but she also wants priority,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sometimes she feels like she comes in a distant second to his career. He will go hours, even days sometimes, without hitting her up, which makes her feel terribly insecure.” Hopefully they’ve managed to work out some sort of communication schedule while he’s in Europe!

