The Absolutely Most Hysterical Memes Of 2017 So Far

Memes: they make you laugh on your lunch break, forge friendships with co-workers, and keep you up at night giggling in bed. Check out our faves from 2017 so far, including Salt Bae, Spongebob, covfefe and so many more.

Who doesn’t love a good meme? There’s nothing more rewarding on this Earth than to send a friend a meme they haven’t seen yet and watch them crack up over it. We live for those moments! A bad day can get better thanks to a good chuckle from an unexpected pic, and that’s magic if you ask us. 2017 may only be half over, but it’s already produced some of the best memes we’ve ever seen! Click through the gallery above to see some of our faves.

2017 has been the year of throwbacks. Memes have been cropping up from old movies and TV shows that we haven’t thought about in years, but used in a totally new way. One prime example of this is the “Be a lot cooler if you did” meme. This hilarious pic is a still from the movie Dazed and Confused, and people use it to describe someone refusing to do something awesome. Another one of these is Spongebob. PeOplE TyPe lIkE ThIs to show that they’re mocking what someone else is saying, along with a goofy pic of the cartoon. It just fits so perfectly!

New films have been good fodder, too. Split came out in 2016 and featured a character with split-personality disorder. At one point in the movie, one personality blames another named Patricia for their bad behavior. Now that moment has become a meme, especially about what people do when they’re drunk!

There are others that seemed to come out of nowhere at all. Like the white blinking guy, who makes a face like “excuse me?” or “seriously?” and it’s wildly relatable. One of my personal faves is the Italians meme, that features a pinched hand and a description of how Italians do things. For example, “how Italians pet dogs” or “how Italians play guitar.” People also showed off genius life hacks by saying “you’re already in 3017.” On the flip side, when things seem particularly horrible people tweet the pic with “every day we stray further from God’s light.” And last but not least, Donald Trump tweeted “covfefe” making the memelords bless us with hundreds of covfefe related memes. Which ones are your favorites?

