‘Sense8’ Making Epic Return To Netflix After Fans Riot Over Cancellation

The petitioning has paid off. Netflix is officially bringing back ‘Sense8′ after canceling the series after two seasons. Read the full message from the series’ co-creator!

“Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life,” co-creator Lana Wachowski wrote in a statement on June 29, adding “I could kiss every single one of you!” Of course this follows nearly a month of protesting by fans (and the cast themselves) after the show was cancelled on June 1 after two seasons. Luckily, it will be back — with a two-hour finale… and maybe more. Here’s what she shared on the Sense8 Twitter:

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

We recently spoke with stars Jamie Clayton, 39, and Freema Agyeman, 38, at the 2017 Village Voice Pride Awards in New York City on June 21, and both admitted it’s been extremely devastating to see the show end — but they’re so thankful for the fans. “I mean, they made a petition. I’ve never been part of a fandom, so it’s amazing — it’s beyond anything I can comprehend, the amount of love that people have for these characters and this show and the message of the whole thing,” Jamie told us. “It makes my heart so full, and I’m so grateful and so proud. Over 500,000 people have signed the petition to bring the show back… It broke my heart when Netflix released the second statement saying that it wasn’t, but I don’t know what to say, what we can do.”

“I’m sorry!” Freema added. “Thankfully, it happened at all. It really did say things needed to be said, and seen, on mainstream television for the first time ever, so at least it happened at all.” HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Sense8?