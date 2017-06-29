Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Are Learning A New Language Together

Mi amor! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship continues to heat up, making their connection stronger than ever! To fill up their free time, the lovebirds are expanding their minds by learning a new language together. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 24, are still going strong! To keep things fresh and spicy in their relationship, the power couple has embarked upon a brand new journey together — speaking another language. “The Weeknd and Selena are so close and such a perfect couple and together have now begun learning and brushing up on their Spanish,” a source close to pair tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both trying to speak it fluently and are aiming to only speak to each other in that language.”

“They laugh because at times they can’t understand one another and then use google translator figure out what the other is saying,” our insider added. “He’s really good at rolling his r’s and Selena thinks he sounds so sexy when he does it and can’t help but kiss his lips. It’s such a turn on for her! They’re loving and enjoying the learning experience and are having so much fun.”

The power couple can’t wait to enjoy their downtime in the coming months, since he’s currently booked for his European tour throughout late July. Earlier this year, Selena and The Weeknd were first spotted kissing outside the swanky restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. Things seemed to go off without a hitch since then, as the lovebirds have been taking Hollywood by storm, even making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Selena and The Weeknd were last spotted watching the new biopic All Eyez On Me at The Grove on June 15. “The pair looked very happy and were inseparable. The couple seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they watched a late night screening of the new Tupac movie,” eyewitnesses told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Selena’s 25th birthday is also coming up on July 22 and we hear The Weeknd’s got something very special planned!

HollywoodLifers, what other languages should Selena and Abel learn?