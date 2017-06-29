Tiny & T.I: The Advice Rasheeda Frost Gave Her About ‘Fighting For Her Marriage’

What are friends for, right? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the sweet advice Rasheeda Frost gave Tiny about ‘fighting for her marriage’ to T.I. These women actually have more in common than we thought!

Girls tell each other EV-ER-Y-THING, especially when it comes to relationships! Helpless romantics Rasheeda Frost, 35, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are both passionate lovers, so we really aren’t surprised to learn that “they had a heart-to-heart” over hubbies T.I. and Kirk at the Bossip TV party the other night. “The women relate to each other and what they’re both going through with their men — and even with their music,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was a great reunion and Rasheeda even gave Tiny a huge piece of advice — she told her not to listen to anyone but herself when it comes to her marriage.”

It’s easy to judge as an impartial third-party person, but no one knows what goes on behind closed doors. “Tiny has a lot of people in her ear telling her to go through with the divorce and that she’s better off without T.I.,” the source continues,” but Rasheea told her not to pay them any mind. If what she really wants is to make her marriage work, she needs to fight for it and not worry about what other people think.” AMEN, SISTER! As you probably already know, T.I. and the Xscape singer are constantly taking two steps forward and one step back. One minute they’re cuddling in bed and the next they’re fighting over Instagram.

The same couldn’t easily be said of Rasheeda’s marriage to Kirk. On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, he offered her divorce papers in front of their children! This was long before the matter of the paternity test came up. The father-of-two is still in the dog house following allegations that he has another child with a side chick, but Rasheeda isn’t ready to kiss him goodbye for good. Hopefully she and Tiny can help each other through the heartache!

