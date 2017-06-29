Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy was finally laid to rest on June 29 after dying in Las Vegas 9 days earlier. 50 Cent, LL Cool J and many more famous friends honored him at his beautiful funeral ceremony.

We may not know what killed rapper Prodigy, but one thing’s for sure: he was very loved. The whole rap community came out to support him at his funeral on June 29. The Mobb Deep rapper died 9 days earlier of still unknown causes, and his famous friends finally got some closure. Pal LL Cool J was happy to see how many people cared about his old friend. “You would have been proud of how many people showed up and celebrated your life. We miss you King… Love you man. May you Rest easy 🙏🏾,” he wrote on Twitter. See pics of Prodigy, here.

More support began pouring in online from friends. Ice T was present at the event, and later tweeted “Just got home from the funeral… Very sad situation.” 50 Cent was emotional during the experience and even presented a tribute to Prodigy, Instagramming a pic and saying “I never spoke at a wake or funeral before but I felt like I had to say something at P’s Rest In Peace prodigy🙏🏿 God Bless.” Tony Yayo, Questlove and Fat Joe also attended, with Joe sharing a very personal message about his friend on Instagram.

“I stood in the funeral today in disbelief I was so overwhelmed with sorrow just as a fan of Hip Hop music,” he wrote.” I couldn’t believe we lost a Giant. his music was original and always authentic. he and Hav stayed true to their sound. as I look in the room and saw so many people who have played a part in my life I realized how blessed we are to have had one another in this industry. first we Rap then promote then hit the road to pay our bills. I know I’ve been threw ups and downs financially and emotionally I can only imagine how hard it was for P to be fighting an illness his whole life and still provided for his family and most of all he did it for his fans. New York we lost a king , a genius a legend I will truly miss him and always have love for the infamous Mobb Deep. Rip Prodigy 🙏🏽💔.”

Nas couldn’t be there, but he still sent love. “A moment of silence for a great lyricist. Poet. Wordsmith. Fighter. Hip Hop King. This one hit home. Glad we spoke a little before your transition. Time is precious, don’t waste it, have those difficult conversations now because tomorrow is never promised. Luv Forever. Wish I was in America to see u off today MY G. Sendin Luv & Light to Havoc & Condolences to your families. RIP P may your light help us find our way!”

Here are a few of the photos from the funeral:

