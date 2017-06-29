‘Pretty Little Liars’: The Huge Clue About The A.D. Twist That We All Missed

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ A.D. twist was hiding in plain sight! Looking back after the series finale, there was one super obvious hint out there that was a dead giveaway regarding the Spencer twin twist!

It was right there all along! The Pretty Little Liars A.D. twist threw everyone for a loop. Spencer had a twin, Alex Drake, she never knew about who became A.D. While the majority of the PLL army was shocked beyond belief by the reveal, there was a major in-your-face hint that we all just didn’t catch. Or maybe you did. Let’s talk about the season 7B poster. All of the Liars had one eye covered in the poster except Spencer Hastings. There wasn’t just one eye, but two, giving us a clue about Spencer having a twin! PLL was all about that foreshadowing. The triangle artwork framed Spencer’s face in such a way that it looked like she was wearing a black hoodie. Man, how did we miss this huge hint?!

But was there another A.D. clue hidden in plain sight? If you follow Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer and Alex Drake, on Twitter, her Twitter bio reads: “Actor. Writer. Poet. Dancer. Rock and Roll Jesus. (sometimes I play this chick Spencer Hastings on this show Pretty Little Liars). But only sometimes.” While most of us (i.e. me) thought she was referring to other roles, she could have been subtly giving away A.D.’s identity way before the June 27 series finale. Maybe Troian wasn’t think of Pretty Little Liars or the A.D. twist when she came up with her Twitter bio, but maybe she was. It’s yet another PLL mystery!

Showrunner Marlene King revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she had “dropped a lot of Easter Eggs intentionally” in season 7B, and those hints clearly weren’t just on the show. Marlene and the entire Pretty Little Liars team are just so darn clever! We are not worthy!

