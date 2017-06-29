PARTYNEXTDOOR & Schoolboy Q Give Kylie Jenner Shoutout On New Track: PND Missing Her?

Calvin Harris’ new album is right around the corner and fans are going nuts! And, they were quick to point out that PARTYNEXTDOOR is on a track that gives a major shoutout to his former flame, Kylie Jenner! So, what’s the deal?

PARTYNEXTDOOR, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 19, shocked fans when they had a brief fling back in June 2016. But, things quickly fizzled out and we haven’t seen or heard anything about the two, until now. PND’s latest feature on Calvin Harris‘ track, “Cash Out”, reportedly has a line that praises Kylie’s appearance. So, did the new hit bring back all of the feels for PND?

The new track also features Schoolboy Q, 30, and he’s the one who allegedly raps the line about Kylie. “Party like it’s 1980 / With the afro shiny and the girls all purty / with a white girl molly / And a dark-skinned Kylie / Can I rock both bodies?” Schoolboy Q reportedly raps on “Cash Out”. PND sings the chorus as part of the track. And, while fans have pointed out that Kylie’s former flame is on a song that praises her, we don’t think there’s too much to get hype over. PND’s feature on the track seems like a clear indication that both he and Kylie are on good terms. Nonetheless, PND has yet to speak out about the reported leaked track or his relations with Kylie. The makeup entrepreneur hasn’t commented.

The internet went wild on June 29, when Calvin’s album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 — set to drop at midnight on the 29th — reportedly leaked. Fans were buzzing about the new track on Reddit.

And, it turns out that PND and Schoolboy Q’s alleged track is a fan favorite. “So far my fav track, but I heard it on the leak and I want to wait till it drops to hear any more,” one fan wrote in the site’s comments section; While another wrote, “slide is still amazing, but cash out is my favourite track on this now”.

PND and Kylie’s fling began in June 2016. When she and Tyga, 27, were on one of their many breaks, she spent some time PDA time with PND. Kylie even starred in his “Come and See Me” video, where she played his love interest — aka, the pair had a steamy make-out session in the rain. But, their time together was short-lived. And, now she’s been seeing fellow rapper, Travis Scott, 25, after she and Tyga split in March 2017.

Check out more tweets from fans about “Cash Out”!

skrt on me, heatstroke & cash out are my favourite songs rn. the album makes me feel many emotions thank you !!! @CalvinHarris 🙈💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Azo8t5BFSR — ฟาสฟุค (@fasfuk) June 29, 2017

