Millie Bobby Brown Stars In The xx’s New Music Video — Watch It Here

Millie Bobby Brown stars in a new music video for “I Dare You,” by The xx & we’re freaking out because she looks amazing & she even acts in it! You have to watch the video here!

Millie Bobby Brown, is only 13 years old and already has one of the most impressive resumes. Her most recent gig may just be our favorite, as she was tapped to star in the new music video for “I Dare You” by The xx. Millie was asked to star in the video by Calvin Klein’s Chief Creative Officer, Raf Simons, as Millie is the face of the latest Calvin Klein by Appointment campaign. Raf worked with the English band and filmmaker, filmmaker Alasdair McLellan, for the video, as well as other famous Calvin Klein faces. The video is amazing and you have to watch.

Not only does Millie star in the video, other famous faces from Calvin Klein such as Paris Jackson, Ashton Sanders, Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes, also star in the video. Millie gushed about being in the video, telling PeopleStyle, “The experience was great. It was so fun to film in L.A. and to be part of a musical project. The cast that was featured in the video with me was awesome – I loved getting to work with people who I’ve never worked with. I had met Ashton before, but that was the first time I met and worked with everyone else.” The video has us feeling like we’re watching Stranger Things all over again.

Between the retro feel and Millie being such a good actress, this video has us hooked — Millie is just too good! She continued gushing about the video saying, “Working with Raf Simons and Calvin Klein has taught me a lot about self-expression. As a brand, Calvin Klein has always encouraged me to be myself; they really embrace individuality.” Wow, how adorable and mature is she?

What do you guys think of Millie starring in The xx music video — are you obsessed with it, too?